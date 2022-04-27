Polk correctional officer arrested for DUI

article

The tables turned for a Polk County correctional officer and Army Reserve military police officer who found himself on the other side of the law following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Deputies pulled over Brandon Hayes, 30, of Polk City, around 2 a.m. for driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit on U.S 98 North near the I-4 eastbound ramp in Lakeland.

During the traffic stop, deputies say Hayes had watery eyes and they smelled alcohol on his breath.

Hayes told deputies that he had just left a bar where he had been drinking and stated that he would not pass a field sobriety test, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies then conducted a field sobriety test, which Hayes failed.

Hayes also had an Ohio license plate on his vehicle with a 2016 registration sticker. When asked about the tag, deputies say Hayes told them that the vehicle had not been registered for about 10 years and had never been registered in Florida.

"I’m thankful my deputies got this drunk driver off the road before he hurt or killed someone. There is never an excuse to drink and drive. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. Plan for a designated driver, call a friend or loved one, or take advantage of the many rideshare opportunities available," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Advertisement

Hayes was arrested for DUI and misuse of tag to avoid registration. He was taken to the Polk County Jail and released after paying a $750.00 bond.

