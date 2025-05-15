Polk County ‘arson’ fire sends 1 to hospital: PCFR
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County house fire that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation.
What we know:
Crews with Polk County Fire Rescue went to a house fire on Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters said the home was 50 percent involved by the time they arrived, and the fire spread to a nearby vehicle.
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue
Several people were inside the home when the fire broke out and everyone was outside by the time crews arrived, according to PCFR.
The fire was out by 4:15 a.m.
PCFR took one patient to a nearby hospital while another received treatment on scene.
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue
Firefighters said arson is the suspected cause of the fire.
What's next:
PCFR contacted the Red Cross to help the people who lived in the home.
The fire is under investigation.
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue
What we don't know:
It is unclear why firefighters believe the cause of the fire was arson. They also did not provide any information on possible suspects or motive.
No information was given regarding the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Polk County Fire Rescue.
