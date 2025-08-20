Polk County first responders help deliver baby at home

The Brief Polk County first responders helped deliver a baby within four minutes of responding to a home, according to fire officials. It happened Tuesday morning on Southgrove Place in Highland City. PCFR says mom and baby went to the hospital in good health.



Polk County Fire Rescue is praising a group of first responders who worked quickly to deliver a baby within minutes of arriving at a home.

What we know:

Fire officials say firefighter/paramedic George Gibson, firefighter/EMT Daniel Banks and firefighter/EMT Madison Bennett went to the home of a woman in labor on Southgrove Place in Highland City on Tuesday morning.

The baby was born just four minutes after the crew arrived, according to PCFR.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue.

What they're saying:

"The ability to aid in the birth of a child is one of the most special moments for any Paramedic or EMT," Fire Chief Shawn Smith said in a statement. "I am proud of the crews of Rescue 28 and Engine 28 for their excellent work in such an important medical situation. Their actions helped make sure both patients arrived to the hospital in good health."