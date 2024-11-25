Polk County first responders rally around family affected by domestic violence

The competitive spirit helps bring at least one Polk County family the holiday spirit after they were affected by a tragic case of domestic violence.

In June, investigators say the mother of six, Yahorany or "Nani" Popoca, was shot and killed by her ex-partner, Rolando Guevara Zarate, outside of her workplace, La Fiesta Mexicana on Maxcy Plaza Circle.

Image of Yahorany, "Nani", Popoca who was a victim of domestic violence in June. Expand

Zarate was charged with first-degree murder as well as numerous other charges.

"She loved the holidays," said Esmeralda Popoca, Nani's sister. "She was the holiday person."

For the Popoca family, celebrating the holidays this year will be the same with Nani.

"It's really sad that when she was ready to move on and when she was already happy and on her feet to support her kids, this happened," said Esmeralda.

Nani and Guevara Zarate had been broken up for months before the fatal shooting, and Nani had also filed for a restraining order against him just days before.

To support Nani's children, Haines City Police Executive Assistant Holly Gorsline and a detective organized a charity basketball game between the fire and police departments that weekend.

"A lot of us go to that restaurant weekly, so we know the servers and owners, and it's a huge part of the community," said Gorsline. "When that happened, it touched all of us so we just wanted to do something to show we're behind them and support them, and they haven't been forgotten."

More than $1,100 was raised for Nani's family, which Esmeralda says will go a long way.

"Presents, gifts, anything they need. Clothing," said Esmeralda.

"This will help us to continue moving forward because it's supporting us through our pain," said Alicia Popoca, Nani's other sister.

Gorsline hopes the charity basketball game will become an annual event because it brought the two departments together for a good cause. Other families in need can also be chosen every year.

Polk County first responders participating in the basketball fundraiser for the Popoca family.

Esmeralda hopes her sister's story empowers other women to leave abusive relationships.

"I hope a lot of women see my sister as a guide or a hero for them to see that she did it. That she tried to get out of there," said Esmeralda. "She was a good mother. A good daughter. A good sister."

Nani Popoca with all of her six children.

The state attorney's office is seeking the death penalty for Guevara Zarate, who pleaded not guilty. He has an upcoming court hearing in December.

