Polk County inmate dies after attacking detention deputies, sheriff's office says

A Polk County inmate died at a local hospital on Friday after attacking detention deputies at the South County Jail in Frostproof, according to the sheriff's office.

The Officer-Involved Deadly Incident task force with the 10th Judicial Circuit is now investigating Eric Nelson's death. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Nelson, who was a registered sex offender with a 26-year criminal history, died at a local hospital after the incident occurred.

Nelson was arrested earlier Friday morning by the Lakeland Police Department when they received a report of a possible burglary suspect running from a Taco Bell on US 98 North towards a Starbucks. Investigators said LPD officers found him in the Starbucks parking lot, and searched the backpack he was holding.

The sheriff's office said officers found syringes and a baggie of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Nelson told the officers he uses the needles to "shoot meth."

He was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges and taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center.

That's when law enforcement said he got agitated and was cursing at jail and nursing staff. He said while in custody that he hadn't slept in five days and had recently gotten out of prison, deputies said.

Medical staff noted that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was placed in a private cell where he got enraged and started repeatedly kicking the cell door, officials said. Medical staff said he would need to be placed in a medical dorm on suicide watch for his behavior and for threatening to harm deputies and other inmates.

That's when deputies took him to the South County Jail in Frostproof, officials with the sheriff's office said.

After escorting him to a medical dorm changing room, he took off his shirt and attacked one of the deputies by punching him in the face twice, deputies said. He fought with all three deputies that were trying to place him in handcuffs, the sheriff's office said.

According to Polk County investigators, Nelson continued to fight, punch, kick and bite the deputies even after being placed on the ground. More deputies came in to assist after he was able to swing at one of the deputies with the arm that had a loose handcuff around it, PCSO said.

The deputies said it was clear Nelson was exhibiting strength greater than a normal person, likely because he was under the influence of an illegal drug.

Officials said deputies were eventually able to secure him in handcuffs and place shackles on his leg as he continued to fight and kick them. Nelson was carried out by four deputies to a cell as he continued to try and fight them off.

When they arrived at the private cell, he was placed on the floor, so deputies could remove his restraints, according to protocol. That's when the deputies saw that Nelson wasn't breathing and his face was changing color, PCSO officials said.

Medical staff at the facility retrieved an AED and started CPR, and Nelson was taken to a local hospital, but he later died, the sheriff's office said.

Four investigations into Nelson's death are currently underway, and the sheriff's office said the Polk County Medical Examiner will conduct the autopsy to determine his cause of death.