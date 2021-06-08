Polk County school board members to vote on face coverings policy for fall

The new Polk County superintendent and school board members are set to vote on whether to continue the district’s mask mandate.

On one side of the issue, there is a group of extremely vocal parents threatening to sue if the school board decides to keep its mask policy and require students to continue wearing them.

On the other side, the Polk Education Association is demanding that masks stay on.

Parents have previously staged various protests over the district’s mask mandate. At times, parents were even showing up to meetings where masks are required and refusing to put one on.

The district could soon have a legal case to deal with. Last month, their attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to school board members.

"My clients have instructed me to file suit if the school board does not agree to suspend the mask policy," said Jeff Childers, an attorney. "I feel pretty good about it. I’ve been suing Alachua County in a similar suit for over a year now. Overall, there have been about 20 lawsuits filed in the state and so far my suit is the only one that has not been dismissed."

School board members decided to wait on making a decision until the new superintendent, Frederick Heid, arrived in June.

Complicating the decision: The Polk Education Association, which represents teachers and staffers, says it won’t budge on keeping masks.

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. They plan to vote on the mask mandate.

One thing the board has already decided on: masks are optional for summer sports.

