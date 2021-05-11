Polk parents claim masks cause skin issues, headaches, and poor performance in school

A group of parents is threatening to sue the Polk County School Board unless it stops requiring kids to wear a mask in school.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen protestors holding signs showed up at a board workshop at the Jim Miles Professional Center. They were not allowed to speak at the workshop, but planned on speaking out later that night during a public portion of a regular school board meeting.

They also didn’t talk to the media, claiming that reporters have twisted their words in the past.

However, their Gainesville attorney spoke to FOX 13 by Zoom.

"My clients' position is that the wearing of masks is harmful to their children," said Jeffery Childers. "Everything from physical harm like dermatology problems, headaches, poor school performance, difficulty in paying attention, and that kind of thing."

Childers just sent the school board a letter saying if they don’t change the mask mandate, he is going to file suit.

School board members decided to hold off on any possible change to the policy until next month when the new superintendent arrives.