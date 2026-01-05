Polk County Sheriff's Office opens for sixth district office in fast growing NE Polk County

The Brief The Ridge District Office is located in Poinciana, which is in northeast Polk County. The area, which includes Davenport all the way down to Lake Wales, has been growing at a huge rate. The Board of County Commissioners entered into a contract to buy more land for the seventh district station further south.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office is opening another district office — this time in the northeast part of the county.

That area, which includes Davenport all the way down to Lake Wales, has been growing at a huge rate.

What we know:

The Ridge District Office is located in Poinciana, which is in northeast Polk County.

During the last four years, Sheriff Grady Judd says around 145,000 people moved to the county, many to this area.

The Ridge District has an estimated population of 136,000 and represents approx. 18% of the sheriff's office calls for service.

"We're excited, and it's us delivering customer service with a sense of urgency," said Judd.

Big picture view:

Judd says emergency services will remain the same. However, this new district office — their sixth in the county — will help staff be more efficient.

"The people have easier access to the bosses and to business they may need to take care of at the station," said Judd. "Before, the district command station was at Gunson Road, and now it's in their backyard."

What's next:

The board of county commissioners approved the construction of the building, and they've entered into a contract to buy more land for the seventh district station further south.

"At the end of the day, why is crime at a 54-year low? Because we have a great community," said Judd. "If you see something, hear something, you say something. We have a great board of commissioners that fund us and ensure we have what we need in order to be successful."