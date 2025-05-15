Polk County ‘street racer’ arrested for speeding 108 mph with teen in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman is accused of racing another vehicle in Polk County at speeds of more than 100 mph.
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on US 27 near the Peace Creek RV Resort, east of Winter Haven, when he noticed a pair of vehicles coming in his direction at a very high rate of speed.
The speed limit in that location is 60 mph, but the deputy said both vehicles were going over 100 mph.
According to PCSO, a red sedan and a black sedan were side-by-side, obviously trying to outdo one another.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
The deputy pulled over a red 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Mariah Bateman of Dundee.
Investigators said there was a 14-year-old in her passenger seat.
Bateman was charged with street racing and negligent child abuse without bodily harm.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the vehicle Bateman is accused of racing was also pulled over.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
