Polk County ‘street racer’ arrested for speeding 108 mph with teen in car

The Brief A 19-year-old woman is accused of racing another vehicle at 108 mph in Polk County. Deputies say when they pulled over Mariah Bateman, she had a 14-year-old passenger with her. Bateman was charged with street racing and negligent child abuse without bodily harm.



A 19-year-old woman is accused of racing another vehicle in Polk County at speeds of more than 100 mph.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on US 27 near the Peace Creek RV Resort, east of Winter Haven, when he noticed a pair of vehicles coming in his direction at a very high rate of speed.

The speed limit in that location is 60 mph, but the deputy said both vehicles were going over 100 mph.

READ: 'Casanova Killer' to be executed Thursday for Tampa murder

According to PCSO, a red sedan and a black sedan were side-by-side, obviously trying to outdo one another.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The deputy pulled over a red 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Mariah Bateman of Dundee.

Investigators said there was a 14-year-old in her passenger seat.

Bateman was charged with street racing and negligent child abuse without bodily harm.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the vehicle Bateman is accused of racing was also pulled over.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: