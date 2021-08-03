Polk detectives: 17 arrested during undercover child predator sting

Over a dozen arrests were made following six days of undercover detectives targeting those who use the internet to prey on children, according to officials.

In total, 17 suspects face 49 felonies and two misdemeanors, according to a news release by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency worked with the police departments in Auburndale, Orlando, and Winter Haven, along with the Orange County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.

The suspects were from the central Florida area, specifically Clewiston, Davenport, Kissimmee, Orlando, Polk City, and Zephyrhills. One was visiting from Los Angeles.

Six suspects brought condoms to the undercover location, detectives said, thinking they were meeting a 13-year-old or 14-year-old to have sex.

Additional information will be provided during a news conference with Sheriff Grady Judd at the Polk County Sheriff's Office.