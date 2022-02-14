Polk family learns dangers of sharing address online after dirt bike, ATV stolen

A Lakeland family says they made a terrible mistake by giving a prospective online buyer their home address.

They were selling their 13-year-old's dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace and got a message from a possible buyer. They exchanged several messages before the man asked to come see the bike.

Jeramy Criswell gave the man their address. He didn't think twice about revealing where he lived.

"We just have too much faith in people," Criswell told FOX 13. "Because I have done it so many times to everybody else."

But once the guy had Criswell’s address, he cut off all communication. A few days later, the teen’s dirt bike, as well as a second one and an ATV, disappeared.

The two dirt bikes were stolen from an unlocked trailer and the ATV from a dummy-locked barn.

The Criswells have been posting pictures of the missing vehicles on social media and handing out flyers at dirt bike events. They have also reported the thefts to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The bikes, worth more than $18,000, were not insured.

"I won’t give my home address out anymore," Criswell said. "It’s a very hard lesson."

Law enforcement says if you are selling something online to a prospective buyer, meet in a public place like a sheriff’s office or at a local police department.