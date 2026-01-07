Portion of Upper Tampa Bay Trail closes for repairs starting on Jan. 7

The Brief A section of the popular Upper Tampa Bay Trail is closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 7. Crews are replacing a culvert damaged during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The closure could last several weeks, depending on weather and construction progress.



Hillsborough County has closed a portion of the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, so crews can replace a large culvert underneath the trail that was damaged during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

County officials say the closure begins Wednesday, Jan. 7, and is necessary to safely complete repairs before the trail can fully reopen in that area.

The closed section is located east of Sheldon Road and north of the Channel A waterway near West Waters Avenue. That area will be clearly marked, and trail users are not allowed to enter the closed portion while work is underway.

Timeline:

The county expects this section of the trail to be closed for up to several weeks. Officials say weather conditions and other factors could affect the timeline.

Other sections of the Upper Tampa Bay Trail remain open. The nearest trailheads with parking are:

Main entrance at 9201 W. Waters Ave., Tampa

Wilsky Boulevard Trailhead at 10338 Wilsky Blvd., Tampa

There are also neighborhood access points between those trailheads, though users will not be able to pass through the closed section.

Why you should care:

The Upper Tampa Bay Trail runs through northwest Hillsborough County and is heavily used by walkers, runners and cyclists, especially during the cooler months.

County leaders say the repairs are part of ongoing efforts to fix storm damage and prevent future problems along the trail.