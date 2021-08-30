Bay Area power crews, volunteers head for hurricane-hit Louisiana

article

After retiring from three decades in law enforcement, Michael Hill was looking for another way to help people. He found the Red Cross.

Monday, he deployed on his 12th mission, this time to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Ida.

"As everybody knows, it is devastating up there. If there's any part we can do to help out, that’s what we’re going to do," Hill said.

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Widespread power outages, flooding, and at least one death has been reported.

As the storm was rolling ashore, about 150 workers from TECO were already en route.

"My parents are nervous; my fiancée was kind of emotional this morning. It kind of makes me emotional as well to leave her and we’re getting married in four months, so it makes me emotional. Just making sure I come home, I carry a keychain that says ‘come home safe to me,’" said TECO worker Colby Newcomb.

RELATED: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida

Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light are also sending hundreds of crews to the area, in the same way out-of-state crews have rushed to Florida in years past.

For Hill, it is about continuing his service to those in need.

Advertisement

"When the greater need comes, you put it on hold and you go," Hill told FOX 13.