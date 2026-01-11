Get out into the wilds of the waterways of the West Coast for this cruise

The Brief When visiting Jupiter, Florida on the West Coast, sometimes the best way to learn about the seaside community is to get on the water. Touring the inlet, visitors can learn about the landmarks, waterways and the homes of the rich and famous that border the water. There are several outdoors centers and boat charters that can offer trips out around the inlet and back.



On the East Coast of Florida, as the Loxahatchee River runs to the Atlantic Ocean, the river delta is built up and called the Jupiter Inlet Colony.

The inlet area is a mix of private waterfront homes, the historic lighthouse, Jupiter Island and other sites and sounds.

What they're saying:

"The Jupiter Inlet is north of the Palm Beach inlet," shared Charter Captain Jennavieve Ferrone from Lovestreet Outdoors Center. "It is notorious for having very shallow waters as you come inside of the inlet by boat."

Lovestreet offers tours of the inlet by boat. In Captain Jenn's case, a pontoon boat.

"We use the lighthouse as a landmark to navigate back to the land coming to shore," she shared, "It is a working lighthouse. It goes off every day at sunset. It's what a lot of us boaters use to navigate around the sea to know exactly where we are in Jupiter."

Jupiter Inlet lighthouse

Ferrone's boat tours offer visitors to the area a chance to see the nature that is in the brackish waters of the inlet and the activity that attracts as fish, dolphins and seabirds interact.

But there are also those who book the tours because they are curious about who owns the homes along the waterway.

"It has homes from Tiger Woods, Ralph Lauren, Olivia Newton John (had) a home here," Ferrone said.

Home of the late Olivia Newton John

Ferrone also ticked off several music stars that own waterfront homes, such as Kid Rock, Jason Newsted of Metallica and Alan Jackson.

"We provide a love boat cruise," Ferrone shared, "Our goal is to provide a fun, exciting and relaxing experience for our guests as well as providing some history about the town."

The tours are offered based on the experience the visitor is looking for. There's a manatee tour, a sandbar beach tour, a full moon cruise and more.

Jupiter Inlet tour of the natural coastline

"I think it's always a good day to come out on the pontoon boat to enjoy the waters of Jupiter," Ferrone said.

What's next:

You can learn more about the Jupiter Inlet District here.

The website even features live webcams to see the current weather conditions, including surf and temperature listing.

To learn more about Lovestreet Outdoors Center and to see the tours they have to offer, visit here.

They are located at 1116 Love St, in Jupiter, Florida near Charlie and Joe’s. You can reach them by phone at (561) 501-9222.