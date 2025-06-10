Protecting yourself against mosquitos: Sarasota County Mosquito Management is already taking steps

The Brief Sarasota County will be utilizing new tools, including a drone to spray for mosquito larvae. Mosquito Management has been seeing aggressive salt marsh mosquitos. Sarasota County gives out free mosquito fish to anyone who has a pond, lake or body of water to combat mosquitos.



They’re annoying, they can carry diseases and right now is the time we start to see and feel more mosquitos coming out.

In Sarasota County, mosquito management has already been working to try and reduce populations before they hatch.

Why you should care:

Summer is here and if you’ve felt a bite recently, it could be from a salt marsh mosquito.

"These can be very aggressive mosquitoes and our staff is being very diligent to minimizing those risks to all the citizens of Sarasota County," said Wade Brennan.

Wade Brennan is the Manager of Sarasota County Mosquito Management.

He said with recent rains and high tides, salt marsh mosquitos are moving out of brackish areas.

"We start seeing those 2.5-foot-high tides or greater, that will flow different areas and they are very aggressive," he said.

That’s why Sarasota County released more than 4,000 mosquito fish. The fish eat larvae and work to cut back on mosquito populations.

"That has caused for a very low disease risk portion. right now, our disease activity is very very low, it is actually zero and we are very happy for that, but that won’t be the case all summer," said Brennan.

Two years ago, crews with Sarasota County Mosquito Management worked to contain mosquito populations after a number of Malaria cases.

That’s why they need help from the community in making sure standing water isn’t left for mosquitos to breed.

"This is producing the same species of mosquitoes that spread Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika. This is a very serious threat. We need people to dump those containers. Anything that can be dumped that’s holding water please do so. Because you could be causing a problem in 4-5 days.," said Brennan.

That’s what they want to try and prevent this year. In keeping the community safe.

"It is a big job. Our staff are up to the task, they are working hard to do so, but we need your help to protect your friends, your family and yourself," said Brennan.

What you can do:

You can request mosquito fish by calling (941)-861-5000 or 311.

Mosquito fish can be used in new ponds or water sources on your property.

You can also ask mosquito management to come out and analyze your situation.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management recommends dumping containers like kids' toys, plant saucers and anything that holds water. You should also drain boats, tarps and gutters. Avoid dusk and dawn areas when mosquitos are active. Defend yourself with CDC-recommended repellents. Wear long and loose-fitting clothing when outdoors.

The Source: Information was gathered by FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon through Sarasota County’s Mosquito Management.

