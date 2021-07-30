Publix requiring masks for employees regardless of vaccination status

Beginning August 2, all Publix employees will be required to wear a face-covering regardless of whether or not they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement on the grocery store's website.

The masks must cover the employee's noses and mouths while inside any Publix location.

The supermarket chain says it is following the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which recently changed its guidelines and now advises people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

While the Publix site does not specifically mention face coverings for customers, it does state that the supermarket chain is monitoring local ordinances, guidelines and recommendations and will change its mask policy to be in compliance.

