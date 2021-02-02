Publix pharmacies in Pasco, Pinellas add COVID vaccine

article

The state is expanding its vaccination partnership with Publix to include dozens of stores in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Publix has been offering vaccines to those 65 and older in many other counties around the rest of the state, but so far only Citrus and Hernando counties were participating in the Bay Area.

Doses are available to Florida residents age 65 and older but appointments are required.

Publix's vaccine website says people wanting to make an appointment can check the website Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

PINELLAS:

Belleair Bluffs 2770 West Bay Drive Belleair Bluffs, FL

Tri City Plaza 5000 E. Bay Drive Clearwater, FL

Bayside Bridge Plaza 1520 N. McMullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL

Labelle Plaza 1555 Highland Ave. South Clearwater, FL

Gulf to Bay Plaza 525 South Belcher Road Clearwater, FL

Beckett Lake Plaza 1921 N. Belcher Road Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Plaza 1295 South Missouri Ave Clearwater, FL

Island Village Shopping Center 200 Island Way Clearwater, FL

Granada Plaza 1491 Main Street Dunedin, FL

Caladesi Shopping Center 902 Curlew Road Dunedin, FL

Pinellas Shopping Center 857 West Bay Drive Largo, FL

Paradise Shoppes of Largo 10411 Ulmerton Road Largo, FL

East Bay Plaza 3825 East Bay Drive Largo, FL

Indian Rocks Shopping Center 12022 Indian Rocks Road Largo, FL

Walsingham Commons 13031 Walsingham Road Largo, FL

Largo Mall 10500 Ulmerton Road Largo, FL

Madeira Shopping Center 674 150th Ave Madeira Beach, FL

Coral Landings Shopping Center 33343 U.S. Highway 19 North Palm Harbor, FL

Publix at Brooker Creek 36301 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, FL

Seabreeze Plaza Shopping Center 30535 U.S. Highway 19 North Palm Harbor, FL

Crystal Beach Plaza 2886 Alternate U.S. 19 Palm Harbor, FL

Riviere Plaza 35439 U.S. 19 North Palm Harbor, FL

Shoppes at Boot Ranch 500 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, FL

Pinellas Crossings 7333 Park Blvd. Pinellas Park, FL

Park Boulevard Plaza 4701 Park Blvd. Pinellas Park, FL

Bardmoor Promenade 10801 Starkey Road Seminole, FL

Publix 7880 113th Street Seminole, FL

Publix at South Pasadena 1075 South Pasadena Ave. South Pasadena, FL

University Village 250 3rd Street South St. Petersburg, FL

Carillon Town Center 120 Carillon Pkwy. St. Petersburg, FL

Gateway Crossing 10496 Roosevelt Blvd. North St. Petersburg, FL

Northeast Park Shopping Center 200 37th Ave. North St. Petersburg, FL

Gateway Mall 7999 Dr. MLK Jr. Street North St. Petersburg, FL

Shoppes at The Royale 1600 66th Street North St. Petersburg, FL

Seville Square 3030 54th Ave. South St. Petersburg, FL

Publix 3900 66th Street North St. Petersburg, FL

Publix on 34th Street North 1700 34th Street North St. Petersburg, FL

4th Street Station 3700 4th Street North St. Petersburg, FL

700 Central 725 1st Ave. South St. Petersburg, FL

Bay Pointe Plaza 5295 34th Street South St. Petersburg, FL

Disston Plaza 3501 49th Street North St. Petersburg, FL

Tarpon Mall 40932 U.S. Highway 19 North Tarpon Springs, FL

PASCO: