MADD, families of drunk driving victims want NHTSA to move forward with life-saving technology in vehicles

Loved ones of those killed by drunk drivers joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Washington D.C. to get the attention of the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration in an effort to make anti-drunk driving devices standard in all new cars in the United States.

The names of tens of thousands of victims of drunk driving crashes were read one by one. Their photos and 10,000 candles were placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Each candle represented the 10,000 people who should still be alive.

"We cannot afford to wait any second longer. Thirty-seven people die on our roads due to drunk driving," said Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

The families of victims killed by drunk drivers joined MADD as they called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to complete the rule-making portion of the Halt Act.

"They’ve missed the deadline. We can and should hold NHTSA accountable. Believe me, we will," said Homendy.

Victims of drunk driving are being honored at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The Halt Act, signed into law by President Biden, requires a safety standard for anti-drunk driving technology in all new cars built and sold in the United States.

"The fact is, the bureaucracy of this town is not allowing it to build the rules so it can go into effect. They’re delaying it," said Brad Stratton.

Brad and Elizabeth Stratton’s son, Nate, was killed in September 2022. Nate was a junior at Indiana University who had just accepted a study abroad opportunity and was working to pursue a career in entrepreneurship.

"Madelyn Howard, who killed Nate, wouldn’t have been able to even start her car. Nate would still be with us," said Elizabeth Stratton.

Nate Stratton was a junior at Indiana University when he was killed by a drunk driver.

There are thousands of technologies that could be used. Most, such as lane change detection, have already become standard in certain cars.

MADD is hopeful automakers will add the new technologies even without government regulations requiring them.

"This is not invasive, asking for a sample. It’s strictly using the technology that exists to save lives," said Larry Coggins, the Executive Director for MADD Florida .

Families of those killed by drunk drivers gathered in Washington D.C. to attract the attention of the NHTSA.

Those who have experienced loss from a drunk driver said it could happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. But they say the technology exists to change that.

"There is a future. There is a light. This is no different from seat belts, airbags, and rearview cameras," Brad Stratton explained.

The Strattons and others just want the government and automakers to follow through on their commitment.

"It should not only show the sorrow, but I hope it also should represent the anger from those families that are impacted that inactivity on this isn’t acceptable any longer," said Elizabeth Stratton.

