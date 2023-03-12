Thousands show their support for the armed forces at Skyway 10k Race

Nearly 8,000 runners, walkers and hand cyclists representing all 50 states and several different countries watched the sun rise as they trekked from Manatee to Pinellas County across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to reach the finish line at the annual Skyway 10k Race

Among them was retired U.S. Army Soldier Kevin Powell, who held the American flag with his daughter Megan for the entire 6.2 miles.

"My daughter ran this with me, and we would trade off the flag while we were running," Powell explained. It's called carry the load."

RELATED: Runners return to Skyway Bridge for 10K race

They had a beautiful view for an even better cause that was close to their hearts. The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

To date, Nearly $3 million of race registration money has gone towards projects supporting the military and their families; Something Powell knows firsthand is incredibly helpful.

"An enlisted soldier trying to make ends meet budget wise...it's a struggle...so it's a nice foundation, it's a good cause, and it really brings some financial relief to soldiers and their families," he said.

Veterans are not only motivated to race, but for some it's part of their healing.

READ: Thousands run across Sunshine Skyway Bridge for military families

Paul Schulte rode his handcycle with a group of other local athletes and injured veterans from Wounded Warrior Ability ranch.

"The whole purpose of the organization is to help their families as well as get out and active," Shulte added. "So that just makes are day. We love helping them get out and do stuff like this, just like every runner and able-bodied athlete."

With each medal received at the finish line- a nod to those who serve and sacrifice for our country.

Florida highway trooper Toni Schuck was honored this year for her heroic actions at last year's race. That's when she put her car in the path of an accused drunk driver heading toward runners in a heroic effort to protect them.