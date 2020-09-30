Expand / Collapse search

RayJ becomes Lightning country for Stanley Cup celebrations

Tampa Bay Lightning
The Stanley Cup sets sail

Stamkos and Hedman are in one boat, and have their hardware with them. And here's the shot that Bolts fans have been awaiting for months, if not years.

TAMPA, Fla. - Electric celebrations for the Bolts light up the night sky Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning took over Raymond James Stadium for an unforgettable Stanley Cup celebration, along with thousands of fans and of course, the one-and-only Stanley Cup.

Part of the official celebration of the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup was a flyover by the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

Two Tankers took to the skies just as the sun went down, honoring the team’s accomplishment.

Fans make up for lost time with team at Bolts boat parade

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in true Florida fashion: On the water.

The fun at the stadium started about an hour late, but fans didn’t seem to mind.

Before the celebration at RayJ, it looked like a Gasparilla-inspired invasion on the Hillsborough River. But there were no pirates on the boats -- only the Bolts, their families and some VIPs.

Fans of all kinds showed up, sporting their Lightning blue.

Alex Killorn is dressed for the occasion

Josh Cascio checks in with the Bolts' center, all decked out for the boat parade.