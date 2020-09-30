RayJ becomes Lightning country for Stanley Cup celebrations

Electric celebrations for the Bolts light up the night sky Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning took over Raymond James Stadium for an unforgettable Stanley Cup celebration, along with thousands of fans and of course, the one-and-only Stanley Cup.

Part of the official celebration of the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup was a flyover by the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

Two Tankers took to the skies just as the sun went down, honoring the team’s accomplishment.

Advertisement

The fun at the stadium started about an hour late, but fans didn’t seem to mind.

Before the celebration at RayJ, it looked like a Gasparilla-inspired invasion on the Hillsborough River. But there were no pirates on the boats -- only the Bolts, their families and some VIPs.

Fans of all kinds showed up, sporting their Lightning blue.