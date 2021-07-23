Expand / Collapse search

Red tide predicted to worsen on Pinellas County beaches this weekend

By FOX 13 News staff
Red Tide
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County officials are warning anyone planning to go to the beach this weekend that red tide could get worse due to onshore winds.

Impacts may include respiratory irritation and dead fish. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County's red tide health advisory that was issued June 10 is still in effect. 

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check the water quality monitoring results and Respiratory Forecast Tool at http://www.pinellascounty.org/environmental/red-tide.htm.

Current beach conditions can be found at https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/current-beach-conditions.

Residents should continue to report large fish kills (hundreds to thousands) through Pinellas County's online reporting tool.