Relative charged with woman's murder after body found in Carrollwood home

Hillsborough deputies have now charged a woman with the murder of a relative whose body was found in a Carrollwood home.

The sheriff's office arrested 67-year-old Debra Pais Patton Monday evening and charged her with abuse of a dead human body, a second-degree felony. But on Tuesday, authorities also charged Patton with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Patton's relative who was killed has not been identified by authorities, though property records show the home is owned by Karen Pais. Property records show Pais has lived in the home on Cypress Park Street for nearly 20 years.

The woman was reported missing by her friends who had not seen her since May 24.

After Patton gave detectives "inconsistent statements" on Sunday, investigators suspected there could be foul play involved.

"It didn’t really lead us to believe they were being truthful," said Crystal Clark, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

By Monday morning, detectives received a search warrant and located the body of the missing woman inside the home.

