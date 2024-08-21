Retired Army lieutenant colonel accused of molesting teen

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office believes a retired Army lieutenant colonel may have victimized several people after he was recently arrested for lewd or lascivious battery and molestation of a teenager.

Deputies say Derek Zitko, 52, turned himself in on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued that morning.

Investigators say they began looking into Zitko earlier this month after an alleged victim came forward.

According to detectives, the accusations involve incidents that took place in 2013 after Zitko befriended the victim’s family. Zitko was 40–41 years old, and the victim was 13–14 years old at the time, according to HCSO.

"Our determination to seek justice does not diminish over time, and no one is above the law, regardless of their position or past," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the bravery of this survivor for coming forward and sharing their story, which has been instrumental in holding this vile offender accountable. We will always stand with victims and work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible face consequences."

Zitko served in the U.S. Army from June 1994, until his retirement in May 2015, and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He has also been an active member of the Chapel at Fishhawk for approximately seven years, where he was a small group leader and youth volunteer from 2018 to 2022.

Anyone with additional information on Zitko or who believes they were a victim is asked to call (813) 247-8200.

