Reversal: Juries in separate trials for accused Seminole Heights killer will hear evidence from each case

There will still be four separate trials for the man accused in a string of shooting deaths that terrified residents in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole Heights back in the fall of 2017, but an appellate judge has reversed a previous ruling that testimony and evidence from each trial also be kept separate.

The Second District Court of Appeals reversed Tampa Circuit Judge Samantha Ward's June 2021 ruling on separating the trials and the evidence in each, paving the way for juries in all four cases against Howell Trae Donaldson to take in details prosecutors say link the four shootings – including the details about the gun investigators say was used in all four killings.

That .40 caliber Glock handgun was brought to Tampa police officers inside a McDonald's bag, which Donaldson allegedly left with a manager at the restaurant on E 13th Avenue in Ybor City for safe keeping.

The new ruling will allow prosecutors to use the gun and other key evidence in all four trials.

"The fact that the same gun was used in each homicide makes the evidence relevant to establish that Donaldson’s identity as the perpetrator of the crimes, wrote Second District Court of Appeals Judge J. Andrew Atkinson.

Donaldson is accused of gunning down four people on four different nights. Each was walking alone when they were killed.

Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton were each alone, walking on roadways near Giddens Park, between N Nebraska Ave., E Hillsborough Ave., and N 15ths Street.

Police released one of many surveillance videos collected during the investigation, appearing to show the gunman walking nearby one of the shooting scenes. Monday's ruling will allow the video to be shown as evidence in all four trials, as well.

The decision to allow evidence to be shown in all four trials is another in a list of blows to Donaldson's defense. In March, they tried to get the death penalty removed as an option in the case, but Judge Samantha Ward decided that death would be an option.

Donaldson's defense also wanted the parents of Anthony Naiboa to be barred from testifying, arguing Casimar Naiboa and Maria Rodriguez had been no-shows for scheduled depositions.

The judge denied that request as well, and ordered Rodriguez and her husband to show up for the next scheduled deposition.

After years of delays due to mental health evaluations for Donaldson, plus the pandemic, the cases against Donaldson are again moving forward, but dates for the trials have not been set. Donaldson's next court date is set for June 23, 2022.