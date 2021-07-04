Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

'Review your hurricane plans now’: Bay Area braces for Tropical Storm Elsa

Tampa
Bay Area under state of emergency

Jordan Bowen reports.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Bay Area is under a state of emergency as leaders brace for Tropical Storm Elsa

"Please review your hurricane plans now and restock your emergency kit as needed. We're looking at storm surge. We're looking at heavy rain," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

MacDill Air Force Base evacuated its KC-135 refueling planes to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas on Sunday as a precaution against the winds Tropical Storm Elsa may bring to the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, multiple cities and counties have opened up sandbag stations for residents. In Pasco County, at least four locations are open and available 24/7. Locations are also now open in Manatee County with plans to open stations in Hillsborough and Hernando counties beginning Monday.

"Please heed the governor's warnings and heed your local emergency managers' warnings about the safe operation of generators," Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a major concern. According to state officials, in the last four years, Florida had more in-direct or post-disaster-related deaths than they have actual direct deaths because of effects from the storm.

"If you do have a generator, you have to operate that generator so that the exhaust is outside. You can't put it inside your house and you can't put it inside your garage," DeSantis explained.

With power outages possible, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is asking residents to pick up any loose limbs or debris near their homes, especially for people living on the Nature Coast.

"This area is very susceptible to live oaks, water oak type trees that will bring down power. Again be ready to be without power for an extended period of time," Guthrie stated.

Officials recommend having enough water, food and supplies to last 14 days. For households, that's mean at least a gallon of water, per person, per day.

"Listen to your local emergency manager for special needs evacuations, power-dependent evacuations. Your local emergency manager will know what is best for your situation," Guthrie said.

