Road rage shooting suspect accused of killing Riverview father of 5 left Bay Area as murder charges loomed

A man accused of killing a Riverview father of five during a road rage incident is now facing murder charges.

Defendant Jorge Ramirez was tracked down in Brevard County and arrested for a road rage incident that left a Riverview father of five dead last month.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez didn’t want to speculate on whether he was fleeing.

"He was arrested outside of Hillsborough County, in the state of Florida. I don’t know if he was fleeing. All I can say is he wasn’t in Hillsborough County," Lopez shared.

Lopez says after a thorough, month-long review of the case, her office decided to charge Ramirez with second-degree murder.

Jorge Ramirez was arrested in Brevard County. Expand

"It was determined that, in fact, the defendant was the aggressor in the situation and the victim was killed unnecessarily," explained Lopez.

Investigators say the tragedy unfolded on the afternoon of January 16. Ramirez was behind the wheel of a black BMW and was driving on Rhodine road and Balm Riverview Road just south of the Kids Cove learning Academy in Riverview.

They say Ramirez became enraged when the victim’s Chevy SUV blocked the entrance to the Academy.

Jorge Ramirez mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say Ramirez rammed the SUV multiple times and then followed it into a neighborhood.

The victim, Bryan Proenza, pulled over and grabbed two metal pipes and Ramirez grabbed his gun and, from 20 feet away behind his BMW, shot Proenza multiple times, killing him, according to investigators.

Pictured: Bryan Proenza and family.

"There were two small children and a fiancé who watched their loved one being murdered completely unnecessarily in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood," Lopez stated.

Lopez says the case will now be handled by her top prosecutors as it goes through the court system with one goal.

"Getting justice for this family. Getting justice for the victim and every member of this family in that car is a victim of this senseless tragedy," explained Lopez.

A cross memorializes Bryan Proenza.

Ramirez was already facing three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He will now be extradited back to Hillsborough County to face the second-degree murder charge.