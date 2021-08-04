Royal Caribbean's full fleet will set sail by 2022, cruise line says

article

Royal Caribbean has announced its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by next spring.

The cruise line will require all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated, except in Florida because of the state's ban on vaccine passports. Instead, Royal Caribbean will strongly recommend vaccinations for travelers sailing from Florida.

As for children under the vaccine-eligibility age, they'll have to be tested and follow other health and safety measures.

Royal Caribbean's announcement comes after Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida in court over its vaccine passport ban. A federal hearing is set for Friday in Miami, weeks before Norwegian begins sailing again.

The state wants the judge to reject the cruise line's argument that the ban is unconstitutional, saying the law jeopardizes the safety of its ships and makes it easier for passengers and crew members to get COVID-19.

The new law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line requires vaccination proof.