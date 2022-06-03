Man accused in Ruskin deadly shooting spree will head to trial in October

A former Ruskin neighborhood ice cream man accused in a deadly shooting spree will head back to trial in October. A mistrial was declared in his case back in February 2020 because the jury was hopelessly deadlocked.

Now, prosecutors are ready to go at it again. Michael Keetley is accused of a horrific shooting spree the left two brothers dead and four others injured in a case of mistaken identity.

Prosecutors said on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, Keetley was out for revenge after he had been robbed and shot during his ice cream route, but they said he targeted the wrong men.

Paz Quezada, the mother of the two men, Juan and Sergio Guitron, killed has been waiting for justice for over a decade.

"We were like one person, me and my boys," she said.

The heartbroken mother will have to wait four months to see if her sons accused killer goes to prison or beats charges.

Keetley's trial is set for October 10 and is expected to last three weeks.