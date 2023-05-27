Ruskin woman killed in crash on US-41 North of Morgan Farm

On Saturday morning, one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on US-41 North of Morgan Farm.

At 4:37 in the morning, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on US-41 when a sedan entered its path while trying to turn into a private driveway, according to a police report.

The pickup truck struck the sedan causing it to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old woman from Ruskin, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the pick-up suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.