Ryan Nece Foundation ‘Morning Huddle’ to feature Bucs Super Bowl winning players

Current and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will be part of a panel Friday discussing the behind-the-scenes moments of making a Super Bowl winning team, the importance of being part of a huddle and the power of giving.

Among the panelists will be Dexter Jackson, Martín Gramática, Chris Godwin and Lavonte David. The panel will be moderated by Bucs gameday reporter Casey Phillips.

The Morning Huddle event will be hosted by the Ryan Nece Foundation as part of their annual fundraiser for the Student Service Program.

The two-year leadership program is designed to inspire and empower the next generation to be servant leaders, impacting their community.

The program is available to high school students in Hillsborough or Pinellas counties. Application is currently closed but will reopen in January 2023.

The Morning Huddle will take place May 13 at Armature Works in Tampa. For more information on the Morning Huddle or Student Service Program, visit ryannecefoundation.org.