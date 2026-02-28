Salad as fast food is a simple healthy option in South Tampa

The Brief Bringing healthy foods into the lunch and dinner lane, Just Salad offers South Tampa mindful options. Fresh produce, leafy greens and a choice of proteins make for hand-prepared bowls of healthy meals. The offerings are as colorful as they are good for you, as fresh vegetables play more of a role than just a side dish.



In December, the Just Salad trend opened in South Tampa on West Neptune Street. They bring fresh foods with fun flavors into the healthy lane for lunchgoers and those seeking a delicious dinner option. That is all packaged in a quick service restaurant for dining in or take out.

What they're saying:

"We have a variety of different salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates. We have smoothies, we have soups," Julia Payne said. "So really, there's something for everyone."

Some might say Payne is the senior field marketing manager for Just Salad, so, of course, she's going to say good things about them.

But their idea is simple and, in the simplicity, is a remarkable chance to build a better meal.

"So we are thrilled to be in Tampa. We felt from the community that there was a need for a new healthy concept," Payne said. "There's a lot of quick-service restaurants that offer things that you can't eat every day. We think Just Salad is definitely somewhere that you can find something healthy."

Why you should care:

"When people walk through the door, it's very important for us to make them feel welcome, excited, (and to) want to come back," Payne said. "We definitely have a very friendly staff here."

The venue reflects that friendliness and has a mural specific to Tampa to connect to the community.

Just Salad mural

They also create fresh dressings daily to match the produce and greens they offer.

"We also have very fresh produce and protein as well," Payne said. "We have chef-designed items in store, so basically, these are items that are already featured on our menu. But we also have build-your-own options as well."

Just Salad offers two programs to encourage customers to bring back their reusable salad bowls. This is a part of cutting down on waste. Those are called MyBowl and BringBack. Both programs are highlighted on the Just Salad website shown below.

Just Salad reuse a bowl

"Our goal is just to make sure that people feel good, and we can be an option for them every day," Payne said.

What's next:

To find Just Salad in South Tampa, they are located at 3810 West Neptune St. in Suite B112. You can see their menu and hours here.