Sarasota community comes together to hold 'Unity Gathering' after anti-Semitic incident

An attack that was meant to hurt and intimidate is bringing the Sarasota community even closer together. Sunday, Jewish leaders, religious voices, local officials, and people from all walks of life held a "Unity Gathering" after anti-Semitic fliers were left in several neighborhoods.

The group that planned an attack on the Jewish community probably didn't intend for this result: strength, unity, and voices of many backgrounds coming together as one.

"It's really been something that's unified us and brought us closer together," said Sepi Ackerman who found one of the fliers outside her home.

"Something bad happened but out of bad, something really good can happen," said Bruce Udell, President of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

READ: Sarasota exhibit combines art and education to inspire kindness

Sunday, people from around the Bay Area came to Bayfront Park for the Unity Gathering, nine days after anti-Semitic fliers – jumbled with nonsense, hate, and lies – were littered throughout several Sarasota neighborhoods, like Cherokee Park and Oyster Bay.

"I was angry," said Daniel DeLeo, President of Cherokee Park Homeowners Association. "We're still angry. We were sad. Some of us were anxious. We immediately decided silence was not an option."

Neighbors teamed up with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee which covered the cost yard signs that read, "United Against Hate." Hundreds of them are now posted in yards and businesses throughout Sarasota and beyond.

"We will not allow outside extremists to come in and divide us or to make us feel alone or powerless," said Shep Englander, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. "We're a connected community. We're an inclusive community, and we are going to stand strong against hate."

PREVIOUS: Sarasota neighborhoods 'Unite Against Hate' after anti-Semitic incident

The Unity Gathering was one more way to amplify that message.

"It's an opportunity for our city to all come together," said Udell, "not just Jews, but non-Jewish, gays, everybody who's been discriminated against."

As the Sarasota police, sheriff's office, and Joint Terrorism Task Force investigate who was behind the attack, these neighbors are focused on a message that actually matters.

Advertisement

"We will not tolerate hatred of any kind in our community and in Sarasota," Ackerman said. "We really are changing the narrative, and we're going to make this be our unity. We're stronger than ever."