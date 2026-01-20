Sarasota County School Board votes to cooperate with all law enforcement — including ICE — in ceremonial vote

The Brief The Sarasota County School board voted 3-2 on a resolution, affirming full cooperation and coordination with law enforcement agencies, including ICE. The resolution was brought forward by school board chair Bridget Ziegler after comments made by board member Tom Edwards at an anti-ice rally. Sarasota County Schools said the resolution changes nothing, and no masked ICE agents will be allowed in school.



The temperature outside was cold, but students, parents and community members were fired up.

Inside the Sarasota County School Board meeting on Tuesday, more than 150 speakers signed up to voice their concern over a resolution brought forward by school board chair Bridget Ziegler. The resolution states the district affirms full cooperation and coordination with law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

VIDEO: Construction workers jump across roofs mid-ICE raid in Los Angeles County

"We are at a moment right now where there is a lot of polarization, there’s a lot of emotion, and it’s our responsibility to make it very clear to our community and to our staff what our expectations are, and we will work with all law enforcement agencies, including ICE," said Ziegler.

The backstory:

Ziegler brought the resolution forward after school board member, Tom Edwards, spoke out at an anti-ICE rally earlier this month.

What they're saying:

When addressing the meeting Tuesday afternoon, Edwards said he had faith in local law enforcement agencies, but doesn't trust ICE.

READ: One year in: Poll reveals how Americans feel about Trump's return to White House

"I never for a second and don't think that anything in our schools and on our campuses would be in a way that we've seen some ICE agents behave elsewhere in the country, but that doesn't mean that I trust ICE, which is what I said at the rally. And, I understand that I have no authority whether I'm in public, but I'm powerless. I know that," he responded to the board.

Ziegler said the resolution showed support for law enforcement and would not change anything from what's already occurring day in and out.

"No one is talking about ICE raiding our schools. Again, we prioritize the safety of our students, campuses and staff. In the event we have to work with law enforcement, we are doing so in a way that we ensure it’s not disrupting the learning environment," said Ziegler.

The other side:

Speakers pleaded for the board to vote down the resolution. Many spoke out, saying it incites fear, emotional damage and remains a distraction for students and their learning.

MORE: Madison Sheahan, ICE's deputy director, resigns to run for Congress

"None of this has anything to do with my education, not test scores, classrooms, not teachers, not student success. What does it have to do with? Shifting schools from a place of stability and consistency to a place that mirrors the fear that is currently echoing throughout this nation," said one student from Riverview High School in Sarasota.

Community member Martin Hyde placed blame on both Ziegler and Edwards.

"Both are using fear, both are escalating divisions when their actual jobs is to run a school system. Enrollment is down and these are acts of selfish selfgrandism that won’t help that," he said.

Big picture view:

While the majority of speakers spoke out against the resolution, after more than five hours of public comment, the board voted 3-2 to approve it. Board members Baker and Edwards voted against the resolution.

"You all know I do not like resolutions in general, but this one really takes the cake. This one has nothing to do with academic achievement. This one is not aligned with strategic plan, it doesn't move forward our mission or vision of the district, and it is exactly the kind of political rhetoric that makes it more difficult for our superintendent and their staff to do their jobs," said Baker.

What's next:

Sarasota County Schools said no masked ICE agents will be entering their schools. In fact, the district said they do not keep records on immigration and can not ask students or their families for their immigration status.