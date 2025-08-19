Sarasota man accused of child porn possession facing 13 counts

The Brief A Sarasota man who is accused of child porn possession is facing 13 counts. On Thursday, police went to a home on the 1900 block of Tulip Drive where they arrested 29-year-old Colton Berman. During a search of the devices inside the home, detectives found Berman's messages requesting and sending child porn.



A Sarasota man is facing 13 counts of child porn possession after a months-long investigation by Sarasota detectives.

The backstory:

Back in March, Sarasota police were contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force about a cyber tip that they received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

It indicated that two files of suspected child porn were uploaded from a Sarasota home.

Once detectives confirmed that the videos contained child porn, a search warrant was served.

On Thursday, police went to the home on the 1900 block of Tulip Drive where they arrested 29-year-old Colton Berman.

During a search of the devices inside the home, detectives found Berman's messages requesting and sending child porn. More explicit photos and videos were also found.

Berman was booked into Sarasota County Jail, but he has since been released on bond.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

