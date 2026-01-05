Sarasota man accused in burglary of $250K classic Porsche cuts off ankle monitor, skips town: Police

The Brief A Sarasota man accused in a 2023 burglary at the former Sarasota Classic Car Museum landed back behind bars after police say he cut off his ankle monitor and skipped town. According to the Sarasota Police Department, the Sarasota Police Real Time Operations Center was alerted that Daniel Boyce had removed his ankle monitor. Boyce is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on no bond for the Sarasota County warrant.



A Sarasota man accused in a 2023 burglary at the former Sarasota Classic Car Museum landed back behind bars after police say he cut off his ankle monitor and skipped town.

The backstory:

Daniel Boyce, 38, of Sarasota, was ordered to wear the ankle monitor while he was out on bond after being arrested following his involvement in a burglary at the former Sarasota Classic Car Museum, 5500 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, on June 14, 2023.

During that burglary, police said a brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo, valued at $250,000, was reported stolen after a burglary alarm activation.

Sarasota police detectives investigated and, with assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, recovered the vehicle with a fraudulently obtained title and tag.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the Sarasota Police Real Time Operations Center was alerted that Boyce had removed his ankle monitor.

On December 30, 2025, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found Boyce in the Florida Panhandle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Boyce had been facing multiple felony charges in connection with the Porsche theft.

He was originally arrested on July 21, 2023, on a Sarasota County warrant for failing to appear in court on a Grand Theft Auto charge and had been held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

He is now also facing additional drug charges related to his recent arrest.

Boyce is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on no bond for the Sarasota County warrant.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.