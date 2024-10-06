Satellite shows 3 hurricanes swirling in Atlantic basin in October for first time in recorded history

For the first time in recorded history, three hurricanes can be seen on satellite imagery spinning in the Atlantic basin in October.

Hurricane Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm before making landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday.

Milton joins Hurricane Kirk and Hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic Basin and the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere said this is the first time the phenomenon had ever been recorded in October.

"For the first time in recorded history, the Atlantic basin had three active hurricanes in October or later," CIRA said, crediting a CSU researcher for the statistic.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, municipalities across the Bay Area have opened sandbag sites, closed schools, and announced mandatory evacuations.

Hurricane Kirk, carrying maximum sustained winds near 100 mph (155 km/hr), was forecast to generate surf swells around the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the east coast of the US. Leslie, carrying winds of 90 mph, was not expected to impact land, according to official reports.

