One pedestrian killed, another seriously inured in US-92 crash

On Saturday morning tragedy struck in Hillsborough County.

A vehicle was traveling east on US-92, west of Charlie Taylor Road when two pedestrians walked northbound across the highway into the path of the vehicle.

Both pedestrians were hit, leaving one with fatal injuries and the other with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Following the incident, a vehicle described as a dark-colored sedan fled eastbound on US-92, according to a police report.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact FHP or TIPS.