St. Pete man accused of shooting, killing dog in neighborhood: 'Scared for his safety'

The Brief A St. Pete man was arrested after investigators say he shot and killed a dog in his neighborhood Monday morning, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies say a black Labrador retriever was found dead at the end of a driveway on 46th Street North. Edgar Surber, 76, told investigators he was "scared for his safety" when he saw a dog walking toward him across the street. He admitted to shooting the dog in the head after it began barking at him from a few feet away, according to PCSO.



A St. Petersburg man is facing an animal cruelty charge after investigators say he shot and killed a dog in his neighborhood Monday morning, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

The backstory:

The affidavit says shortly after 9 a.m., a PCSO deputy responded to a home on 46th Street North, finding a dead black Labrador retriever lying at the end of a driveway.

MORE NEWS: Mother charged with murder, accused of suffocating 4-year-old son: St. Pete Police

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Edgar Surber, 76, told investigators he was "scared for his safety" when he saw a dog walking toward him across the street. He did not try to walk away or distance himself from the dog, according to the affidavit.

Dig deeper:

After being told his Miranda rights, Surber admitted he shot the dog in the head after it began barking at him from a few feet away, PCSO said.

Surber was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. He was released on bond Tuesday morning.