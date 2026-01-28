St. Pete man accused of shooting, killing dog in neighborhood: 'Scared for his safety'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man is facing an animal cruelty charge after investigators say he shot and killed a dog in his neighborhood Monday morning, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.
The backstory:
The affidavit says shortly after 9 a.m., a PCSO deputy responded to a home on 46th Street North, finding a dead black Labrador retriever lying at the end of a driveway.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Edgar Surber, 76, told investigators he was "scared for his safety" when he saw a dog walking toward him across the street. He did not try to walk away or distance himself from the dog, according to the affidavit.
Dig deeper:
After being told his Miranda rights, Surber admitted he shot the dog in the head after it began barking at him from a few feet away, PCSO said.
Surber was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. He was released on bond Tuesday morning.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.