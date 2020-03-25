Scenic U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys are closed to tourists

After shutting down the Florida Keys to tourism, Monroe County officials announced travel restrictions along Overseas Highway in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff's office will have checkpoints in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 near mile marker 112.5 "to reinforce Monroe County's closure to visitors and non-residents." This will be implemented early Friday, according to county officials.

"Only residents, property owners and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys will be admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks."

In order to travel into the Florida Keys, you must provide:

Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a resident re-entry sticker, local identification, utility bill, deed, lease, or tax bill.

Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers, and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

According to the Miami Herald, there are no immediate plans to completely shut down U.S. 1.

There are four positive cases of coronavirus in the Keys.

A 72-year-old woman in Key Largo. This is a travel-related case. Health officials said she traveled to the United Kingdom.

A 54-year-old woman in Key West. This is travel-related. Officials said she traveled to France.

A 52-year-old woman in Key West. This is not a travel-related case.

A 48-year-old man in Key West. This is a traveled-related case, but officials did not say where he could've possibly contracted the virus.

On Sunday, March 22, Monroe County closed the Keys to visitors, ordering all hotels and visitor lodging sites to shut down.

