Stolen credit card used across Hillsborough County, deputies searching for suspects

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people accused of using a stolen credit card. They are accused of making charges on the card at several locations across Hillsborough County. If you recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to call detectives.



The backstory:

HCSO is asking the public for help in identifying the three people seen in the picture above.

Detectives say they used a stolen credit card at multiple locations across Hillsborough County.

The suspects were seen traveling in a black SUV, possibly a rental.

What you can do:

If you recognize these people, you are asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

