Stolen credit card used across Hillsborough County, deputies searching for suspects

Published  June 13, 2025 10:43am EDT
Hillsborough County
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people accused of using a stolen credit card.
    • They are accused of making charges on the card at several locations across Hillsborough County.
    • If you recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to call detectives.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people accused of using a stolen credit card.

The backstory:

HCSO is asking the public for help in identifying the three people seen in the picture above.

Detectives say they used a stolen credit card at multiple locations across Hillsborough County.

The suspects were seen traveling in a black SUV, possibly a rental.

What you can do:

If you recognize these people, you are asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

