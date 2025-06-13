Stolen credit card used across Hillsborough County, deputies searching for suspects
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people accused of using a stolen credit card.
The backstory:
HCSO is asking the public for help in identifying the three people seen in the picture above.
Detectives say they used a stolen credit card at multiple locations across Hillsborough County.
The suspects were seen traveling in a black SUV, possibly a rental.
What you can do:
If you recognize these people, you are asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
