Driver slams into Riverview bicyclist while bolting from shooting suspect who opened fire on passenger: HCSO

A search is underway for a suspect who opened fire on a vehicle in Riverview, hitting a passenger and causing the driver to collide with a nearby bicyclist, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just after 4:15 p.m. to South U.S. 301 and Progress Boulevard to reports of a shooting.

According to officials, a woman and man were inside the vehicle when they stopped to talk to a "known male suspect." Shortly after, the suspect began shooting at them, HCSO said.

The man, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was shot and taken to the hospital, authorities said. While trying to drive off from the scene, the woman, who was driving, hit a nearby bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said they are still looking for the shooter. The investigation remains active.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

