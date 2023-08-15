Seffner service dog in the running for 'Hero Dog Awards'

It’s known as the "Oscars for Canines." The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a national competition recognizing ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things.

Some have saved lives on the battlefield or have lent sight or hearing to a human companion. Others work in law enforcement or as first responders.

Among the dogs being considered this year is 5-year-old Justice, a companion from the Pups4Patriots program for Seffner’s Mike Bundrick, who is retired from the Army and law enforcement.

READ: Tampa artist creates Beyoncé mural ahead of concert at Raymond James

Justice has been nominated as a Service and Guide/Hearing Dog.

To vote for Justice and learn more about her life with Mike, click here.

Another local dog, Fergie Mac, is nominated in the Emerging Hero and Shelter Dog category. You can read about her life at the SPCA Tampa and vote for her by clicking here.