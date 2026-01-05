Seminole man arrested after 2 kids see him watching pornography, touching himself at park: Deputies

The Brief A Seminole man was arrested after deputies said two children saw him watching pornography and touching himself at a local park. Mark Prutsman, 61, was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition related to the incident. The incident happened Monday afternoon at Blossom Lake Park in Seminole.



A Seminole man was arrested after deputies said two children saw him watching pornography and touching himself at a local park.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Mark Prutsman, 61, was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition related to the incident, which happened after 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Blossom Lake Park in Seminole.

Deputies responded to the park after receiving a report that Prutsman was sitting on a bench watching pornography while his hands were in his pants.

Pictured: Mark Prutsman. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

A 12-year-old and 9-year-old boy saw this while they were playing basketball at the park, according to investigators. Both boys asked a different adult to call 911, because they didn't have access to a phone.

Prutsman admitted to sitting on the bench and watching "adult material" and "porn," according to deputies, but he denied touching himself.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation remains active.