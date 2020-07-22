Sheriff Judd: Well-known felon 'massacres' three fishing buddies in Frostproof

Just a couple of days after announcing a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in killing friends men in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says they found the people responsible.

On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Grady Judd announced three people were arrested in the Friday night murders of Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins.

The suspects were identified as 26-year-old Tony “TJ” Wiggins, his girlfriend 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old Robert Wiggins.

Judd said Wiggins, alone, has 230 felony charges within his arrest history.

Investigators said the victims were beaten and shot when they met up to go fishing around 10 p.m. on Lake Streety.

Judd said Rollins called his father asking for help. His father rushed to Lake Streety to find his son barely alive, and his two friends dead. Detectives said Rollins was able to say a few things to his father, but details about their conversation were not released.

Cyril Rollins says the moment he realized his son was calling, he knew it was bad news.

“He doesn’t ever call my phone, at all,” Rollins said. “Unless he is having trouble.”

