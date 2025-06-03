Shooting suspect accused in murder at Hillsborough apartment complex makes first court appearance

The Brief A Hillsborough County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex. Delfeayo McCoy, 32, made a first appearance in court on Tuesday. Court records allege that the victim and McCoy got into a fight outside his apartment.



A man who's accused of shooting and killing another man at a Hillsborough County apartment complex made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Delfeayo McCoy, 32, appeared before a Hillsborough County judge virtually Tuesday afternoon.

The backstory:

McCoy is charged with murder after a shooting at the Cypress Trace complex in Brandon on Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Providence Trace Circle at the complex. Deputies said McCoy shot Darien Henry, 25, during an argument in the breezeway, then took off.

Henry later died at the hospital, according to HCSO.

Deputies said they arrested McCoy at a home in the 4900 block of 80th Street South in Tampa hours later.

HCSO released bodycam video showing the arrest, with a K9 deputy warning McCoy that the dog would bite him if he didn't comply with commands.

New Details:

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness saw Henry and two others at the door of McCoy's apartment. The witness allegedly heard McCoy and Henry arguing over money and marijuana.

According to the affidavit, McCoy slammed the door shut, but then Henry and one of the people he was with began banging on the door. Detectives said witnesses saw McCoy go back outside with a gun as the group was walking back down the stairs, fire one shot towards Henry on the stairway and then take off.

The affidavit said a witness heard McCoy say, "I will do it again. I will do it again."

At McCoy's first appearance on Tuesday, his attorney filed a motion for a pre-trial detention hearing.

What's next:

The judge set McCoy's pre-trial detention hearing for Thursday morning. McCoy faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

