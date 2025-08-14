Shooting at Tampa gas station sends man to hospital

The Brief Tampa police say a man was shot at a gas station on Thursday morning. Officers found the victim around 5:30 a.m. at the Shell station in the 2900 block of 50th St. N. TPD says investigators do not believe the shooting was random.



A man is recovering in the hospital after Tampa police say he was shot at a gas station early Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the Shell station in the 2900 block of 50th St. N.

TPD says officers found a man shot, and he is listed as stable at the hospital.

Investigators say they're following leads in the case, but the shooting does not appear to be random.