Shooting at Tampa gas station sends man to hospital

By
Published  August 14, 2025 10:50am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • Tampa police say a man was shot at a gas station on Thursday morning.
    • Officers found the victim around 5:30 a.m. at the Shell station in the 2900 block of 50th St. N.
    • TPD says investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital after Tampa police say he was shot at a gas station early Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the Shell station in the 2900 block of 50th St. N.

TPD says officers found a man shot, and he is listed as stable at the hospital.

Investigators say they're following leads in the case, but the shooting does not appear to be random.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

