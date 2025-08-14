Shooting at Tampa gas station sends man to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital after Tampa police say he was shot at a gas station early Thursday.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the Shell station in the 2900 block of 50th St. N.
TPD says officers found a man shot, and he is listed as stable at the hospital.
Investigators say they're following leads in the case, but the shooting does not appear to be random.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.