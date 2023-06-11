Situation involving ‘armed person’ in Pinellas County ‘resolved,’ police say

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a woman had been shot at 7850 134th Street North in Seminole.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located an adult female at a neighboring home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say she was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies attempted to communicate with the suspect, Wayne Dew, who was still believed to be inside the residence but did not surrender, according to a police report.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the Negotiator Response Team were then called to assist.

After nearly seven hours, specialized equipment and tactics were used to enter the residence, according to PCSO.

Police say that Dew was found inside the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dew was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a police report.

