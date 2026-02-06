Watch: South Florida pizzeria makes viral 'Everglades Pizza' with iguana meat

The Brief A South Florida pizza shop created what they believe to be the world's first iguana pizza. Content creator Ryan Izquierdo brought cold-stunned iguanas to Bucks Coal Fired Pizza. The pizzeria says if they find an approved vendor, iguana pizza will be a permanent addition to the menu.



One South Florida pizzeria is pushing the boundaries on traditional toppings by adding a cold-stunned catch to the menu. Bucks Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach created what they are calling the world's first iguana pizza.

The backstory:

When temperatures dropped across the Sunshine State, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order on Feb. 1 and 2, allowing residents to remove cold-stunned iguanas without a permit. According to the FWC, green iguanas are a highly invasive species that damage the local environment and economy.

After rounding up a handful of cold-stunned iguanas, content creator Ryan Izquierdo brought his unusual catch to Bucks Coal Fired Pizza. The pizzeria’s behind-the-scenes video of the process has gone viral online, racking up over 675K views and counting.

The video shows the pizza maker creating the "Everglades Pie" by adding olive oil, cheese, bacon, venison and iguana to the dough before sticking it in the oven.

What they're saying:

Izquierdo's first bite was loaded with iguana meat.

"That's the tail meat. Very, very good. It tastes like, it really tastes like frog legs. It's a little bit sweet," he described.

The pizzeria says if they find an approved vendor, iguana pizza will be a permanent addition to the menu.