Southeastern softball teammates help opposing team's injured player get to home base

Southeastern University's women's softball team may have lost their game against Grand View University's Vikings' this weekend, but they won over a lot of fans worldwide.

Grand View’s catcher was up to bat and knocked one out of the park.

"As soon as she hit it, I just knew it was absolutely gone," said Leah Gonzalez, who plays first base for Southeastern.

The batter took off running, but between first and second base, she collapsed in pain.

"She kept repeating ‘I pulled something, I pulled something,’" Gonzalez recalled.

Turns out, the Grand View player snapped her Achilles. Gonzalez quickly made eye contact with Chapel Cunningham, who plays shortstop.

"We were just like, ‘let’s go. Let’s get her up,’" Cunningham told FOX 13.

The woman’s teammates rallied too.

"They went to go help her, but their runs wouldn’t count, so she was just there, just crawling, crying," she continued.

Gonzalez and Cunningham sprung into action, picked the woman up, and carried her to home, scoring a point for the opposing team.

"I just thought about myself," said Gonzalez. "What would I want someone to do for me after such a great hit?" Gonzalez explained.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do," added Cunningham.

The story has gone viral on social media, and even though the Vikings won 7-4, the Fire's coach is proud of the choice her players made.

"It affirms what we are trying to teach here," said Southeastern's softball coach Kayla Watkins.

The Vikings' softball coach Lou Yacinich agreed. In a written statement, he said, "The display of sportsmanship by the Southeastern softball team speaks volumes to their character, humanity and greater purpose."