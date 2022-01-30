SPD: 2 arrested after man shot, killed in Sarasota

article

Sarasota police have arrested Willie Abnar, 29, of Bradenton and Ka' Liyah Brown, 18, of Bradenton, following a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.

Police arriving on the scene found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Abnar is facing charges of murder while engaged in a robbery and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Brown has been charged with murder while engaged in a robbery and attempted robbery with a firearm.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

